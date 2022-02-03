Multiple Car Accident Reports

6:54 a.m. – Emergency Medical Services and Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 East near the Natchez Trace Bridge. MS Highway Patrol was notified. One vehicle was off the road in the woods when emergency personnel arrived on scene. No serious injuries were reported.

11:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received reports of a minor two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Jackson Street and West North Street. No one was injured.

3:20 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and ATMOS responded to a call reporting a carbon monoxide tied to a possible gas leak in a residence on South Natchez Street.

4:50 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a fight in progress on Youth Center Road.