Multiple Car Accidents in Attala County

6:30 am – Attala Central Fire, Zama Volunteer Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Services were called to a head on colision on Hwy. 19 South.

6:50 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a home on North Natchez Street due to a disturbance.

6:51 am – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm going off on Elm Street.

7:13 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor car accident in the Exon parking lot. No injuries were reported.

8:35 am – Attala County Deputies received calls of a reckless driver on Hwy. 35 South headed towards Carthage.

1:01 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor car accident at Industrial Finance. No injuries were reported.