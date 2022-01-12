Multiple Crash Reports in Attala – One person airlifted

6:29 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 43 South near the Leake County Line. No one was around the vehicle when personnel arrived. It was reported that the individual likely lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway in a sharp curve.

7:11 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Kangaroo Crossing. No injuries were reported. One lane of the roadway was blocked until the vehicle was able to be towed.

12:36 p.m. – Several departments of emergency personnel were dispatched to Highway 19 South when a fuel tanker overturned and spilled gas. Read more on that here.

12:39 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4173/Conner Road when they received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress.