1:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Hillview Drive.

10:04 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a minor two-car accident on Attala Road 4022. No one was injured.

11:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 12 and North Jackson Street. No one was injured.

1:11 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting stolen property at a business on Highway 12.