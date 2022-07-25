Multiple Crashes Reported in Kosciusko

Monday, July 25, 2022

11:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a disturbance in progress between a male and female on North Natchez Street near 4th Avenue. Callers stated that it began in a vehicle and the pair got out and continued arguing.

12:11 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Valero on HWY 12 East. No one was injured.

1:33 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call about a possible hit-and-run in the parking lot of Popeye’s on HWY 12 East. No one was injured.