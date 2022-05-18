Multiple Crashes & Someone Dumping Trash in Attala Tuesday

HomeAttalaMultiple Crashes & Someone Dumping Trash in Attala Tuesday

Tuesday, May 18, 2022

3:41 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from someone walking along HWY 12 West near the VFW reporting that someone in a white truck was following them.

6:06 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on HWY 35 near Dicken Circle. The caller stated a window at his residence was shot into sometime during the night.

11:02 am. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to someone dumping trash on Attala Road 3113 in the Hesterville area where Sharkey Creek runs through.

11:33 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire on Attala Road 5210/Bell Road.

12:46 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS HWY Patrol were all dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 12 West between Kosciusko and the VFW. One vehicle also struck a tree. No major injuries were reported.

4:34 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Medical Services were called to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 35 South at the intersection of Attala Road 1144. One lane of traffic was blocked and at least one person was injured.

4:42 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala County Deputies were called to HWY 43 South near the Leake county line for a vehicle fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, there were no flames showing.

7:47 p.m. – Friendship Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on HWY 43 North near the Friendship Fire Department.

