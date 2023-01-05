HomeAttalaMultiple Crashes Tuesday in Attala

Multiple Crashes Tuesday in Attala

Tuesday January 3, 2022

4:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Yorkshire Apartments regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

5:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Dept, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 E near Thomas Cr. No major injuries were reported.

7:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a trespassing at Tractor Supply. The trespasser was taken into custody.

9:06 p.m. – Attala Deputies and Attala Central Fire Dept were called to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 19 N approximately 3 miles out of Kosciusko when a passerby saw a vehicle down in a gully.  When first responders arrived, the driver was out of the vehicle and was uninjured.

