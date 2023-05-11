HomeAttalaMultiple Disorderlies and Prison Contraband Charges in Attala and Leake

Multiple Disorderlies and Prison Contraband Charges in Attala and Leake

CHARLES E SPIVEY, 61, of Walnut Grove, Felony Sentence, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

AMANDA P STEGALL, 43, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

RONALD TOWNER, 35, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Serving Days, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

BRITTANY N TRUELOVE, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Hold for Drug Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BENJAMIN L VIVIANS, 43, of Lena, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KAMIYA A WALKER, 32, of Carthage, Contraband in Person, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $0.

 

CALVIN WATKINS, 32, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

SHAFFER D WILDER, 41, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $674.25, $0.

 

JOSEPH M YARBOROUGH, 57, of Goodman, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

