Multiple Disturbances in Attala County

12:26 am – Attala County Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at McAdams Quick Stop.

6:58 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a domestic dispute on Attala Road 4173.

7:26 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence in Glendale Apartments due to a domestic disturbance.

12:52 pm – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a domestic dispute on Attala Road 2221.

1:26 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Tipton Street due to a domestic dispute.

2:39 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to a two car accident in front of Scarborough Building Supply. No injuries were reported.