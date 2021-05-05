Multiple Disturbances in Attala County

4:42 am – Kosciusko City Fire responded to a fire alarm at Hickory Hills Apartments. It was a false alarm.

8:21 am – Kosciusko Police were called to Lightning Lube on Hwy. 12 East due to a customer threatening an employee and trying to start a fight.

12:40 pm – Attala County Deputies were called to Attala Road 3032 due to a possible assault.

1:42 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to South East Street to remove someone from a home.

2:24 pm – Attala County Deputies responded to a disturbance on Attala Road 4121.

2:28 pm – Attala County Deputies were called to County Road 1135 right next to Texas Eastern due to a car running off the road. No injuries were reported.