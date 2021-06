12:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about a disturbance at the Glendale Apartment Complex.

6:30 a.m. – Attala County Deputies received a call about a vehicle in a ditch with no occupants on Main St. in Ethel.

10:27 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a call about a domestic disturbance on Jordan St.

12:40 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about a disturbance on West Jefferson St.