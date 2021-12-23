Multiple Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Leake and Attala

MARQUES J MILLER, 36, of Kosciusko, Felony Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DEWILLIS L MORGAN, 27, of Lena, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

JAMES K MOTT, 52, of Meridian, Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond $10,000 X 2.

KYLE J NEWSOM, 20, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $15,000.

STEPHANIE N NEWTON, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

JAMES H REED, 48, of Brandon, DUI – Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Speeding, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

CAMRON L REID, 27, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $15,000, $674.25.

DEBORAH K SCOTT, 39, of McCool, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $1,000, $0.

TERRY SKINNER, 20, of Kosciusko, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD. Bond $2,100.

KEMARIO M SMITH, 23, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BRITTANY THOMPSON, 24, of Conehatta, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond $35,000.

JEREK TSOSIE, 25, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $639.25.

JAVON D WYNN, 26, Felony Warrant – Other State, KPD. Bond $0.