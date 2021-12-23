Home » Attala » Multiple Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Leake and Attala

Multiple Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Leake and Attala



MARQUES J MILLER, 36, of Kosciusko, Felony Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DEWILLIS L MORGAN, 27, of Lena, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

JAMES K MOTT, 52, of Meridian, Warrant X 2, LCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 2.

 

KYLE J NEWSOM, 20, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

STEPHANIE N NEWTON, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

JAMES H REED, 48, of Brandon, DUI – Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Speeding, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

CAMRON L REID, 27, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $674.25.

 

DEBORAH K SCOTT, 39, of McCool, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $1,000, $0.

 

TERRY SKINNER, 20, of Kosciusko, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD.  Bond $2,100.

 

KEMARIO M SMITH, 23, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BRITTANY THOMPSON, 24, of Conehatta, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond $35,000.

 

JEREK TSOSIE, 25, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

 

JAVON D WYNN, 26, Felony Warrant – Other State, KPD.  Bond $0.

