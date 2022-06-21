HomeAttalaMultiple Domestic Violence and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake

Multiple Domestic Violence and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake

MICHAEL L BELL, 40, of McCool, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DAVID L BOYD, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

SHANNON C BROUSSARD, 42, of Louisville, Warrant, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ERICA BROWN, 31, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JUDITH B BROWN, 27, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $1,331, $674.25, $628, $418.

 

OTIS R CALHOUN, 50, of Forest, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

SHAWN D DOBBS, 31, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

LAMOND FOREST, 41, of Sebastopol, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $0.

 

TIFFANY R FRITH, 27, of Brandon, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $674.25.

 

MICHAEL D GAMMILL, 46, of Vicksburg, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

SANDRA GARDNER, 53, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Profanity in a Public Place, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

TERRANCE HOLMAN, 40, of Ethel, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

