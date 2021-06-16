Multiple DUI and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Leake & Attala Counties

LEONARD BLACK, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Warrant, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $395, $200.

JOSHUA BRALEY, 26, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A.

NATHANIAL ESTES, 59, of Denver, CO, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $544.25.

WHITNEY B HORNE, 20, of Ethel, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

SAMUEL R JACKSON, 54, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $15,000, $2,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $0.

JOSHUA T JONES, 25, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

EBER LOPEZ, 40, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418.

WILLIAM MANN, 51, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, LCSO. Bond $1,000.