Multiple DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Attala & Leake Counties

BRODENY J PRIMER, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

 

COREY T RANDLE, 35, of Lexington, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

JOSEPH E SHEPARD, 21, of Carthage, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $2,000, $5,000, $0.

 

CHESTER E SHEPEARD, 37, of Lena, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

KATINA K SKEEN, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ROY V SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

TYLER I STEELE, 25, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

TYREKE M STEWART, 23, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

BANIYA THOMPSON, 33, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

POSHIA S VIVIANS, 32, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, No Vehicle Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $500, $0.

 

LATASHA M WASHINGTON, 39, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BRIANNA WHITE, 28, of Forest, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

LARRY L WINTERS, 36, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

