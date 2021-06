Multiple DUI and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Attala & Leake

DAVID A ALFORD, 31, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BRYAN BEAMON, 44, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $0.

LAGREGORY A BLOODSAW, 31, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

SHANIYAH BOBBITT, 23, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Vehicle Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

TRAVIS L CHAMBERLIN, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Bench Warrant, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $4,000, $504.50, $250, $750, $500.

TIMOTHY L CLAIR, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

WILLIAM A COLEMAN, 24, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, CPD. Bond $1,331, $220.

SANDRA D CUNNINGHAM, 50, of Winona, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $500.

LINDSEY T GIBSON, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

MICKEY HARRELL, 60, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MACK A HILL, 44, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $3,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,500.

DECEDRICK A HOYE, 27, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Test Refusal, Failure to Give Signal, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.