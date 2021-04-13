Multiple DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

BILLY C BRISTER, 52, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

KENDRICK D BROWN, 27, of Canton, Felony Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DAVID CALLAHAN, 49, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $500.

JASMINE N DAY, 20, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

TIMOTHY H DEAN, 53, of Morton, DUI – First Offense, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, CPD. Bond $1,331, $220.

JACQUELINE DICKERSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other County, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, LCSO. Bond N/A, $2,500, $500, $500, $250, $250.

QUINTIN D FERGUSON, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $7,000, $1,000, $1000.

JOHNATHAN W GILL, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Court Order LCSO. Bond N/A.

NIJEL M GOSS, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, No Tag, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $1,331, $228, $299.25, $674.25, $674.25.

DEVONTAE R GRIFFIN, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168.

ORIS HARRIS, 24, of Gulfport, Felony Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KIMBERLY L HART, 385, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Open Container, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct on Bus, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25, $228, $418, $239.25.

ANTHONY J HENRY, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond N/A.

BILLY R IRWIN, 39, of Louisville, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $0.

MELVIN A ISABELL, 33, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant X 2, Hold – Detainer for MDOC. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $1,000, $1,000, $0 X 2, N/A.

ARACHEA A KERN, 28, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000.

THOMAS G LANGFORD, 42, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $283.75.

CALEB E LUCUS, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, LCSO. Bond $1,000.