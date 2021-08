Multiple DUIs and Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

JAMES C CHAMBLEE, 36, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

AUSTIN DODD, 25, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO. bond $1,000.

KEON K EDWARDS, 29, of Lexington, DUI – 2nd, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, Improper Equipment, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant X 4, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $0, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0 X 4.

JAMEY G HUTCHINSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond N/A.

DEMONTA L MCGEE, 22, of Kosciusko, Bond Surrender, ACSO. Bond $25,000.

KENYETTA A MOTLEY, 35, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000.

CALVIN C SKINNER, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, ACSO. Bond $10,000.

COREY L SUMMERLIN, 34, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

ALYSSA D TALMANTES, 23, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, CPD. Bond N/A.