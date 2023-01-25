Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000.

NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25.

CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of Kosciusko, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

DARREN SMITH, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 1st – Child Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant X 2 – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A X 2.

AMBER N WALLEY, 40, of Byram, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

JIMMY D WALLEY, 52, of Byram, Open Container, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $500, $1,000, $1,100.

ANTONIA WASHINGTON, 20, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25.

SHANNON D WILLIS, 38, of Carthage, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.