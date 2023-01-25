HomeAttalaMultiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

by

ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $674.25.

 

CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of Kosciusko, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DARREN SMITH, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 1st – Child Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant X 2 – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A X 2.

 

AMBER N WALLEY, 40, of Byram, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

JIMMY D WALLEY, 52, of Byram, Open Container, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $500, $1,000, $1,100.

 

ANTONIA WASHINGTON, 20, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,544.25.

 

SHANNON D WILLIS, 38, of Carthage, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Alarms, Shoplifting and an Accident in Attala

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Attala County elected offices

An Accident with Injuries, Alarms, and Illegal Parking in Attala

Multiple Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Domestic Disputes and Livestock on the Road and an Accident with Injuries in Attala

A Grass Fire, Domestic Disturbances, and a Prowler in Attala