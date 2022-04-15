Multiple egg hunts planned for Saturday

Grab those Easter baskets because it’s time to hunt some Eggs.

Multiple Egg Hunting activities are planned for this Saturday in Kosciusko and Attala County.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, April 16 at 9:00 am at Jason Niles Park.

Girl Scout Troop 3271 is having a community egg hunt in Sallis beginning at 11:00 am.

The Northside Park Egg Hunt will begin at 1:00 pm.

And The CHILD Ahead Project will have its Easter Egg Hunt at the Attala County Coliseum beginning at 3:00 pm.