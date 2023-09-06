Multiple Felony Cyberstalking and Drug Charges in Leake and Attala

EDWARD K JOHNSON, 30, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

NOE A LOPEZ-SALVADOR, 37, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Public Drunk, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $1,000, $239.25, N/A.

TREY LUCKETT, 31, of Kosciusko, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child X 2, KPD. Bond $1,144.25 X 2.

DAVID L MCDONALD, 64, of Lena, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

ALEX G MCMULLIN, 22, of Ridgeland, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHARLES M MOONEY, 47, of Carthage, Felony Cyberstalking, LCSO. Bond N/A.

RODRIQUEZ NORMAN, 28, Felony Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DAVID E NOWELL, 39, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Seatbelt Violation, Revoked or Suspended License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500, $0 X 2, N/A.

AYARIN K REED, 31, of Carthage, Felony Cyberstalking, LCSO. Bond $7,500.

KRISTOPHER V ROBY, 20, of Sallis, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, KPD. Bond $1,800, $1,300, $400.