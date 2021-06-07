Home » Attala » Multiple Felony DUIs, and More, in Attala and Leake Arrests

Multiple Felony DUIs, and More, in Attala and Leake Arrests

Posted on

MARCUS LINDSEY, 33, of Pickens, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $339.25.

 

CYNTHIA L MANUS, 40, of Sebastopol, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, LCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

BILLY W MCMILLAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, No License, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $500, $500, $500, $0.

 

VERNON MELTON, 30, of Sallis, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

MICHAEL W MONK, 39, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

SHAE RAYMOND, 28, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DERRICA SUMMERS, 24, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Hold for Other Agency X 3, WGPD.  Bond N/A, N/A X 3.

 

DETRIC L SUMMERS, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Tag, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $$478, $418, $218, $674.25.

 

BRUCE F THRASHER, 65, of Forest, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Give Signal, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

BRITTANY N TRUELOVE, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

 

DAVID W VEAZEY, 57, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

SYLVESTER WASHINGTON, 26, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BRYAN K WILDER, 28, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $250, $500, $500.

