Multiple Felony Obstruction and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Contempt of Court X 2, CPD. Bond N/A, $0 X 2.

DAKOTAH ALEXANDER, 36, Hernando, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

ROBERT E ANDERSON, 28, of Pickens, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, Hold for Other Agency – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Hold – Detainer Attala County Sheriff’s Office, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

BETTY A ATKINSON, 52, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000.

GUICE L ATKINSON, 28, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A, $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

JOE L BANKS, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389, $418.

EDGAR J BROWN, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $1,331, $418, $218, $418, $0.

JOSHUA COLEMAN, 32, of Forest, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

AMY S COLLINS, 44, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $5,000, $421.25, $671.25.

RODNEY E COPELAND, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, NCSO. Bond N/A.

DARIN R COTTON, 27, of Kosciusko, Felony Obstruction – Retaliation Against a Public Service or Witness, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, DUI – Other Substance, Hold for Other Agency – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Careless Driving X 2, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond $10,000, $639.25, $1,331, N/A, $168 X 2, $218, $418, $52.

STEPHEN DICKERSON, 46, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of Marijuana – 1-5 kg, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Hold for Other Agency – Walnut Grove Municipal Court, WGPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.

JERONIMO A GARCIA, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $52, $418, $418, $389.25.