Multiple Felony Possession and DUI Arrests in Leake & Attala

TRACY LEPARD, 43, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Vehicle Insurance, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $500, $500.

AMADEUS D LIPSEY, 34, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Warrant, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, Bond Surrender, KPD. Bond $20,000, $421.25, $1,000, $1,957.25, N/A, N/A.

ALVIN LOWERY, 55, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

EUGENE LUCKETT, 35, of Canton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Petit Larceny, KPD. Bond $30,000, $644.25.

DUSTIN K LYON, 27, of West, Shoplifting – 1st Offense – Aiding and Abetting Shoplifting by a Minor, KPD. Bond $1,800.

WARREN K MAGEE, 38, of Lena, Warrant X 2, Leake County Constables. Bond $1,000 X 2.

REGINAL R MILLER, 34, of Carthage, Warrant X 5, CPD. Bond $0 X 5.

DANNY R MOORE, 37, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, No License, Improper Equipment, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $500.

JARRELL PIERCE, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $20,000, $900, $0.

JAMES B RICE, 34, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MHP. N/A, N/A, $1,000, N/A.

JOHN W SISNEY, 55, of Ethel, DUI – 1st Offense, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Improper Equipment, Possession of Marijuana, Switched Tag, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

ELIHAH E SMITH, 22, of Carthage, Warrant, Warrant X 2, CPD. Bond $1,182.25, $453 X 2.

JOEL K STEWART, 28, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

DAVID L THOMPSON, 77, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $10,000, $400.

GREGORY VESLEY, 65, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,100.

ANDREW P WASHINGTON, 43, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $20,000, $10,000, $0.

SUATARRUS T WHITE, 28, of Lena, Warrant, CPD. Bond $3,000.