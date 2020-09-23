Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

RODNEY Q LEFLORE, 45, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Careless Driving, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,331, $500, $500, $500.

ANSON J LEPARD, 47, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500.

JOMO K MATTISON, 45, of Carthage, Justice Court Bench Warrant X 3, Carthage Police Department. Bond N/A.

ANDREW MCCARTER, 42, of Forest, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Warrant, Hold for Other Agency, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, N/A, N/A.

SAMUEL H MILLER, 34, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Turn, Improper Equipment, Hold for Other Agency, Carthage Police Department. Bond N/A, $478, $418, $218, $218, N/A.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 49, of Kosciusko, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $988.50.

AMANDA C PALMER, 39, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, Hold for Other Agency, Carthage Police Department. Bond N/A, $674.25, N/A, N/A.

ROY V SMITH, 53, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Vehicle Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000, $500.

TYREKE M STEWART, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $1,000, $500.

DANIEL B TATE, 41, of Sallis, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $500, $1,000, $500.

MARY L TOWNSEND, 30, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Carthage Police Department. Bond $1,000.

THOMAS D TOWNSEND, 25, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

BRANTLEY WASH, 32, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement Officers, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $500, $500.

BJORN R WILLIAMS, 42, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Carthage Police Department. Bond $239.25.