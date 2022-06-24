Multiple Fires in Attala and Several Calls from Sallis Area

Friday, June 24, 2022

5:39 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person on Attala Road 4101 near the Sallis area.

5:58 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were notified of a vehicle that was wrecked and abandoned on Attala Road 4101.

6:05 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded to a call reporting a woods fire at the intersection of Attala Road 5003 and Attala Road 5007 in the Zama area. MS Forestry was called in to assist in containing the fire.

7:18 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a vehicle that was stolen from a residence on Attala Road 4101.

1:20 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a woods fire on Attala Road 5207.