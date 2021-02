2:14pm – Attala Central Fire was called to a residence on Attala Road 2247 due to calls of a grass fire.

2:33pm – Attala Deputies responded to a two car accident at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Hwy. 35. No injuries were reported.

2:22pm – Attala Central Fire and Carmack Volunteers were called to a structure on Hwy. 35 North near County Road 3041.