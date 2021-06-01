Multiple Fires in Attala County

7:45 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a home on Pope Street to remove an unwanted male who had busted out windows of a car.

8:20 am – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm on Tipton Street.

9:40 am – Attala Central Fire and Attala County Deputies responded to an accident between a semi and a car at the intersection of Hwy. 35 South and the Natchez Trace Parkway. Multiple injuries were reported and both vehicles were in the road way.

3:18 pm – Attala Central Fire responded to calls of a grass fire on Hwy. 19 North with structures and propane tanks in danger. The fire was put out by 3:52 pm.

3:20 pm – Attala Central Fire, Ethel Volunteers, and McCool Volunteers responded to a vehicle fire on Hwy. 411. The fire was put out by 3:49 pm.