Multiple Fires in Attala County on Monday

1:51 am – Authorities responded to an alarm at a business on Hwy. 12 East.

5:06 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a domestic dispute on Hwy. 35 north.

7:55 am – Kosciusko Police responded to a 2 car accident in front of the WIC office on North Wells street. No injuries reported.

8:45 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a business on South Natchez Street due to an attempted breaking/entering.

10:04 am – Kosciusko Police responded to a distress alarm at a business on North Natchez Street.

12:48 pm – Authorities responded to calls of a disturbance on Aponaug Road.

12:59 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to Dollar Tree because someone was going the dumpsters.

1:53 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to remove a customer (white male) from Dollar Tree.

3:23 pm – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a disturbance at Millers Trailer Park on Hwy. 19 South.

5:15 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to the scene of a hit and run at the intersection of Natchez Street and Hwy. 12 East. No injuries were reported.

5:18 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a 2 car accident on Hwy 43 at the 3 way stop. No injuries were reported.

5:53 pm – Attala Central Fire and Ethel Volunteers responded to calls of a grass fire on the Natchez Trace around the 155 mile marker. Park service was notified.

6:02 pm – Kosciusko City Fire responded to calls of a stove fire at a residence on Wildwood Terrace Road.

8:29 pm – Kosciusko City Fire were called to Attala Oil on Hwy. 12 East due to a vehicle smoking and on fire. No injuries were reported.

10:39 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a domestic dispute on Fairground Street.