1:42 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department was called to a fire on Attala Road 4173/Conner Road off HWY 43. Two vehicles were on fire there with a house nearby

3:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Parkway Pure regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

3:05 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and MS Forestry Commission were dispatched to a fire on Attala Road 2136. A residence had burned down at an earlier date, reignited, and caught the surrounding woods on fire.