Multiple Fires, Trespassing, Disturbances, and Drag Racing Reports

1:12 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers received a call regarding an early morning grass fire on Attala Road 5205/Hanna Road in Ethel. The flames were under control.

3:50 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence at Hickory Ridge Drive in response to claims of trespassing.

7:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a minor accident involving a vehicle and a school bus near the intersection of Knox Road and North East Street. No one was injured.

8:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a possible disturbance in progress at Woodberry Apartments.

1:00 p.m. –Attala County Fire Department and Forestry was dispatched to a grass fire that had spread into some trees on Attala Road 1116.

3:16 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were dispatched to the same woods fire on Attala Road 5205/Hanna Road in Ethel from this morning. The flames were under control.

3:54 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Kosciusko Police were alerted to possible drag racing in progress on Blackjack Road.