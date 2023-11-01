Multiple Indictments and Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala Arrests

SHARE NOW

WELDON DAVIS, 75, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

TRAVIS FITTS, 51, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JAMES GANEY, 33, of McCool, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DEBRA GARCIA, 63, of Sallis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 34, of West, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $0, $0.

TONTHIEA A JACKSON, 41, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD. Bond $0.

ISAIAH JENKINS, 25, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JUSTIN L JOHNSON, 41, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

FREDERICK A JONES, 46, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

JOSHUA T JONES, 27, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Indictment, Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond $35,000, $40,000.

PHILIP L KELLY, 44, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

ROBERT E MCBEATH, 66, of Carthage, Felony Simple Assault on Person over 65 / Vulnerable Adult, LCSO. Bond $5,000.