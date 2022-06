The post season accolades keep rolling in for the Kosciusko Lady Whippets softball team.

Multiple members of the 2022 4A State Championship have been named to the ScoreBook Live All-State Team.

Earning 1st team All State honors were Pitcher Anna Grace Whitehead and outfielder Campbell Blaine.

Additionally, pitcher/infielder Gracie Williams and outfielder Maicee Coleman were named to the 3rd Team.

The complete list can be see here.