Multiple local baseball players named to 2024 preseason watchlist

Multiple local baseball players named to 2024 preseason watchlist

Multiple local baseball players have been named to the Capital Sports 2024 Players to Watch list.

The Kosciusko Whippets placed six players on the watchlist.

The lone senior to make the list is outfielder Andrew Mancell.

Juniors receiving recognition are Barrett Kuhn (catcher), Bennie Powell (outfielder), Bailey Powers (pitcher), and Jon Wyatt Ruscoe (outfield),

Sophomore pitcher Braxton Smith out the Whippets receiving honors.

The Ethel Tigers are also well represented on the list.

Tigers on the list are KT Adams (pitcher), Wes Bishop (outfield/pitch), Brady White (infield), and Colin White (utility).

The complete list can be found here.

Keep up with both Kosciusko and Ethel baseball teams as they begin their 2022 seasons by following the teams on Twitter: @BaseballKosy and @TigersEthel

1 comment
  1. Nana
    Nana
    February 6, 2024 at 9:12 AM

    Congratulations to all of you on the list! Being young and talented goes by quickly so enjoy this time!!

    Reply

