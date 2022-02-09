Multiple local baseball players named to Preseason Watchlist

Multiple local baseball players have been named to the Capital Sports 2022 Players to Watch list.

The Kosciusko Whippets placed 8 players on the watchlist, most of which are seniors.

Parker Ryals (pitcher), Connor Wallace (Utility player), Kaylan Powell (outfield) and Ethan Wood (outfield/pitcher) are the four returning Whippets seniors named to the list. Additionally, transfer infielder Anthony Medine rounds out the Whippets seniors receiving honors.

Whippet underclassmen named to the watch list are Larson Fancher (infielder/pitcher) and Landon Wallace (infielder).

The Ethel Tigers are also represented on the list by senior Cyrus Rone.

The complete list can be found here.

Keep up with both Kosciusko and Ethel baseball teams as they begin their 2022 seasons by following the teams on Twitter: @BaseballKosy and @TigersEthel