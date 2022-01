11:16 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General in the Williamsville area when they received reports of individuals shoplifting there. The shoplifters left Dollar General and Kosciusko Police were notified to be on the lookout for them and their vehicle.

11:28 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on South Huntington Street.