Multiple Prison Contraband and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

JEREMY BALL, 20, of Kosciusko, Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $1,300, $1,100, $1,000.

 

ISAM BEECAMP, 44, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

KELVIN BROWN, 36, of Sallis, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MISTY R BROWN, 37, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

PATRICIA CAIN, 36, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

AMY S COLLINS, 44, of Kosciusko, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, Improper Turn, LCSO.  Bond $40,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

KELLY N DAVIS, 38, of Starkville, DUI – Test Refusal, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

ERICA DAWSON, 34, of Sallis, Burglary – B&E of a Dwelling X 2, Bond Surrender, ACSO.  Bond $5,000 X 2, N/A.

 

ROBERT EASTERLING, 29, of Lexington, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LARRY GENTRY, 45, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, No Vehicle Insurance, KPD.  Bond $1,700, $1,100, $800.

 

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

 

STEVEN C HUTCHISON, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $2,000.

 

RYAN O JENKINS, 29, of Carthage, Trespassing, Possession of Marijuana, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $800.

 

CHRISTINA KIMBLE, 55, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

ALEXSANDRA A KINSLOW, 25, of Carthage, Trespassing, CPD.  Bond $389.25.

 

JASON D LEACH, 38, of Ethel, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

