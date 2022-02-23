Multiple Prison Contraband and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

JEREMY BALL, 20, of Kosciusko, Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,300, $1,100, $1,000.

ISAM BEECAMP, 44, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, KPD. Bond $0.

KELVIN BROWN, 36, of Sallis, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond N/A.

MISTY R BROWN, 37, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond N/A.

PATRICIA CAIN, 36, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

AMY S COLLINS, 44, of Kosciusko, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, Improper Turn, LCSO. Bond $40,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

KELLY N DAVIS, 38, of Starkville, DUI – Test Refusal, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

ERICA DAWSON, 34, of Sallis, Burglary – B&E of a Dwelling X 2, Bond Surrender, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, N/A.

ROBERT EASTERLING, 29, of Lexington, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond $0.

LARRY GENTRY, 45, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, No Vehicle Insurance, KPD. Bond $1,700, $1,100, $800.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, CPD. Bond $639.25.

STEVEN C HUTCHISON, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $2,000.

RYAN O JENKINS, 29, of Carthage, Trespassing, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $1,000, $800.

CHRISTINA KIMBLE, 55, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

ALEXSANDRA A KINSLOW, 25, of Carthage, Trespassing, CPD. Bond $389.25.

JASON D LEACH, 38, of Ethel, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond N/A.