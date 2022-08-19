Multiple Reports of a Pack of Dogs in Kosciusko

Friday, August 19, 2022

7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that there was a red van chasing a green ford ranger in the area of East South St., South Natchez St., & West Jefferson St.

7:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a pack of dogs on Fairground St. that attacked a resident’s cat.

9:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Animal Control were dispatched to Elm Street when they received a call stating that a pack of dogs had someone trapped in their vehicle.

12:19 a.m. – Attala Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and Attala County Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 South about 5 miles outside of Kosciusko. One person was transported to the hospital.

1:32 p.m. – Attala Deputies and Kosciusko Police were alerted to a reckless driver on Hwy 12 East headed toward Kosciusko who was said to be speeding and had nearly caused several wrecks.