Multiple Reports of Trespassing in Attala County

12:56 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a call regarding domestic violence on Apanaug Rd.

1:56 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call about a trespasser on Hwy 14 West.

5:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to East Adams St. when they received a call about a trespasser.

7:16 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Sallis Fire Department were dispatched to a call about an overturned truck and trailer on Hwy 12 East. The trailer was not loaded and no injuries were reported.

12:10 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about a trespasser on West Adams St.