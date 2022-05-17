HomeAttalaMultiple Robbery and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Multiple Robbery and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

DAVID A ALFORD, 32, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TREVEON CARR, 24, of Carthage, Warrant – Felony Robbery, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

KRISTI L CHAMBLEE, 39, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $12,500.

 

JASON K CUMBIE, 34, Bench Warrant, Open Container, No Tag, CPD.  Bond $0, $389.25, $299.25.

 

ERICA DAWSON, 34, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANGELA DUMAS, 52, of Carthage, Shoplifting, Trespass, KPD.  Bond $1,800, $1,000.

 

ODIS E FLOWERS, 55, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,331.

 

SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 3, CPD.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

BROOKE R GILES, 52, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

TERRANCE L GRAY, 37, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

LUKE JEFFERSON, 61, of Pickens, Felony Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

ISAIAH JENKINS, 24, of Carthage, Armed Robbery, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond N/A, $220, $478.

 

DRACO JOHNSON, 47, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant X 4, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,000 X 4, N/A.

 

JUSTIN JOHNSON, 39, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $3,500.

 

MARK D LEE, 30, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $20,000, $5,000, $299.25.

 

JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

JOHN H MARSHALL, 56, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

 

GARRETT C MARTIN, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

