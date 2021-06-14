Multiple Single Vehicle Accidents Reported

2:39 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call about a disturbance on Attala Rd. 2101.

5:10 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala Central Fire, & Zama Volunteers were dispatched to a call about a vehicle that wrecked and rolled over on Hwy 19 South. No injuries were reported.

7:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting property damage on Red Wing Ave.

8:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Knox Rd. when they received a call about a disturbance.

11:14 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about an accident on Hwy 12 East involving one vehicle. No injuries have been reported.