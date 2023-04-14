HomeLocalSevere Storms Possible on Saturday

Severe Storms Possible on Saturday

by

The National Weather Service is forecasting a complex storm scenario this weekend which could mean severe weather for this part of central Mississippi.  Areas near and to the west of I-55 have been placed in a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, while most of the local area remains under a Level-1 “marginal” risk for late Saturday night.   Earlier storms on Saturday are expected to affect southern Mississippi and portions of the eastern part of the state.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Audio: World-class musicians to perform Sunday at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

Kosciusko School District Beauty and Beau Review set for Saturday

Felony Child Abuse, Multiple Aggravated and Other Assault Charges in Attala and Leake

City of Kosciusko clean-up day set for Saturday, April 22

Multiple Large Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Kosciusko Defeats Ethel in Saturday Baseball