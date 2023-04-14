Severe Storms Possible on Saturday

The National Weather Service is forecasting a complex storm scenario this weekend which could mean severe weather for this part of central Mississippi. Areas near and to the west of I-55 have been placed in a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, while most of the local area remains under a Level-1 “marginal” risk for late Saturday night. Earlier storms on Saturday are expected to affect southern Mississippi and portions of the eastern part of the state.