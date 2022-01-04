Multiple Structure Fires

5:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, Kosciusko Police, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the Natchez Trace Green Houses on South Huntington Street. Upon arrival, the green houses were fully engulfed. Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to assist in controlling the fire. Read more on that here.

6:08 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 East near Fair gas station where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:39 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Attala Road 3048 where it intersects with Attala Road 4171. Fire contained by 8am

12:11 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a person trespassing at Kangaroo Crossing on Veterans Memorial Drive.

4:10 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on East South Street when a disturbance in progress was reported there.