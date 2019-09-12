Multiple thefts reported in Neshoba County- VIDEO

For the last couple of weeks, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department has received numerous reports of thefts happening primarily at residential properties.

“The county has been getting hit pretty hard recently with thefts. Like I said stolen lawn mowers, stolen trailers, 4-wheelers, weed eaters, chainsaws, that kind of thing,” said Investigator Josh Burt.

Investigator Burt said the sheriff’s department is investigating the thefts and doing what it can to catch whoever is responsible.

“At this point in time, we’re trying to investigate exactly who all is in it. We feel like these will all be connected. Typically just three or four people can often cause a great deal of havoc in the county,” said Investigator Burt.

Investigator Burt said anyone who sees anything suspicious going on is encouraged to report it to law enforcement right away.

“There have been several people who might have seen or heard something. We encourage those people to get in touch with us here at the sheriff’s department and get these items reported so we can locate these items,” said Investigator Burt.

If you have any information on these crimes contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department or your local Crimestoppers.