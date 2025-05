Several Ethel Tigers have been named to the 2025 Region 6-1A All-District softball team.

1st Team

Brailyn Rone (Jr)

Hadlee Fancher (Soph)

Karli Fortenberry (Soph)

Olivia McCrory (Soph)

Meredith Moudy (Soph)

2nd Team

Marlie Bishop (Jr)

Carleigh Blaine (Soph)