Multiple Trees Down in Attala County

2:08 am – Attala County Deputies responded to an alarm on Hwy. 12 West.

7:17 am – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at Trace Medical Clinic.

12:29 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a home on Valley Road due to a suspicious vehicle sitting in front of the home.

12:52 pm – Attala County Deputies were called to a disturbance on Attala Road 3106.

1:57 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of someone trespassing on Bell Street.

3:02 pm – Emergency Crew responded to calls of a tree down near Crestview Church on Hwy. 12 West.

3:03 pm – Emergency Crews responded to calls of a tree down on Attala Road 4202.

3:12 pm – Emergency Crews responded to a tree down on Hwy. 12 East near Abraham Church blocking both lanes.

3:15 pm – Emergency Crews responded to a tree down on North South Street.