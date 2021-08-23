Multiple Trespassers in Attala Today

1:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Victoria Lane when they received a call reporting a trespasser at a residence there. Officers returned a little before 2:00 a.m. because the same trespasser returned to the residence.

2:57 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 12 West and Highway 429 North for a domestic disturbance in progress in that area.

8:45 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a prowler lurking near a residence on Knox Road.

11:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Cannonade Street.

2:11 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on West Adams Street when a call came in complaining of a trespasser.