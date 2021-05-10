Multiple Vehicle Incidents in Attala County

2:31 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a home on Hwy. 12 East due to some missing property.

4:20 am – Attala County Deputies and Attala Central Fire responded to calls of a tree down on Hwy. 12 West close to Attala Road 4121.

11:03 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a hit and run at Dollar General.

1:37 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a 2 car accident in the Attala Oil parking lot. No injuries were reported.

3:14 pm – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a female standing on a bridge on Hwy. 12. It was possibly related to a domestic dispute.