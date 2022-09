Thursday, September 22, 2022

8:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a suspicious male in the bus loading area of Kosciusko Lower Elementary.

9:07 a.m. – MS Forestry Commission was requested to Attala Road 5210 when the woods fire that began yesterday started to spread.

11:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to East South Street where 2 vehicles from 2 different residences had been broken into.