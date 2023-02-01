Multiple Whippet baseball players named to preseason watchlist

Multiple local baseball players have been named to the Capital Sports 2023 Players to Watch list.

The Kosciusko Whippets placed four players on the watchlist.

Whippets named to the list include Larson Fancher (infielder/pitcher), Jacob Nunn (infielder/pitcher), Ty Ramage (pitcher/catcher), and Landon Wallace (infielder).

The complete list can be found here.

The Whippets will begin their 2023 schedule Tuesday, Feb. 14 against East Webster.

Keep up with the team throughout the 2023 seasons by following the team on Twitter: @BaseballKosy.